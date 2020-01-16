Minister's plan to guarantee rights for disabled

The Luxembourg government has drawn up a new action plan to ensure differently abled people enjoy the same rights as able bodied people.
The plan, which was presented in parliament by family and integration minister Corinne Cahen (DP) on Wednesday, identifies 29 priorities and outlines 97 concrete measures.
The measures are centred around eight themes: awareness raising, acknowledgement of the person, autonomy and inclusion in society, access to information, education, health, work and employment and participation in public life.
The full plan for the period 2019-2024 is expected to be presented to the public on 11 February 2020.
Its implementation will be carried out with the accompaniment of two consultative bodies, composed mostly of differently abled people.
Two evaluations by external experts will be commissioned to track its progress, in 2022 and 2025.
The new action plan was drawn up to adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of 13 December 2006 (CRPD), stating that people with disabilities must have the same rights as people without disabilities.
At the same time, members of the family and integration commission are working on a bill (parliamentary file 7346) regarding access to public places, roads and apartment buildings.