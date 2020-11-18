Ministry gives details on rapid tests

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry of health gave details on the rapid tests that are supposed to arrive in Luxembourg later this week.
In order to enable faster testing, the ministry will complement the current PCR tests with antigenic or so-called rapid tests. Through a nasal swab, these tests are supposed to be easier to carry out and detect an infection within 15-30 minutes, as they do not require laboratory analysis.
However, they are also considered less reliable than PCR tests and should not be used to test children or individuals over age 65.
Additionally, the ministry specified that "in case of a negative test despite a high probability of infection, a PCR test should be performed before concluding the absence of an infection (lower sensitivity of antigenic test with risk of false negatives)", whereas a positive rapid test must be declared to the health inspectorate immediately.
Antigenic tests can be carried out by trained health care professionals, including nurses, doctors, laboratory technicians, midwives, social workers, therapists, psychologists, as well as firefighters from the CGDIS.
A first order of 75,000 rapid tests is scheduled to arrive in Luxembourg on Friday 20 November, and tests will first be distributed to the emergency services of the grand duchy’s four general hospitals (CHL, CHEM, Centre Hospitalier du Nord and Robert Schuman Hospitals), as well as to consultation centres, nursing homes, integrated centres for the elderly and the health inspectorate.