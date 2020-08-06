Ministry laments flouting of quarantine & self-isolation

While the number of new covid-19 infections declined slightly at the end of July, health authorities say that patients in isolation or quarantine do not always follow the instructions.
With an average age of 36 years for those diagnosed as coronavirus-positive, it is clear that these patients can sometimes get want to get out and about. During the week of July 27 to August 2 alone, 1,900 people were in quarantine and 1,329 in isolation, according to weekly statistics from Luxembourg’s health ministry.
“The non-respect of quarantines already noted the previous week by health inspectors remains a major problem, as does the non-respect of isolation, and is increasingly due to people going on holiday, despite a positive Covid-19 diagnosis,” the health authorities wrote in a statement released Wednesday evening.
According to their data, nearly three out of every four people in quarantine are under 45 years of age.
Intra-family contaminations
A total of 525 new cases were recorded during the last week of July in Luxembourg, a slight decrease after the 695 infections recorded the week before. However, 155 of these cases were intrafamilial infections and 82 were from clearly identified infection clusters. These include healthcare institutions and companies.
Finally, it should be noted that the number of active infections fell by 11% to 1,241, as did the effective reproduction rate from 1.01 to 0.86. There were six new deaths.
