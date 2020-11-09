Mobile testing arrives in schools

Education minister Claude Meisch has announced that mobile testing teams will be ready to visit schools as of mid-November.
A dozen two-person teams, which include health professionals, will visit schools starting the week of 16 November as the government ramps up its ability to react to coronavirus contamination in schools more quickly. Screening is subject to parental consent for underage students and will always be done during school hours.
The tests can be conducted on both students and teachers. The results will be transmitted exclusively to the person tested or to the parents of students who are still minors.
The mobile teams will intervene as part of the health system set up at the school level: when a single student tests positive in a class, the other students continue to attend school, but the class is placed in quarantine from the rest of the school. Students and teachers in the affected class will be aksed to take a test on the sixth day after the last contact with the person who tested positive.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.