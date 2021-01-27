Mobile testing at St George’s on Thursday

A group of administrative staff has tested positive for covid-19 at St George’s International School, as brought to Delano’s attention by its sources and confirmed on Wednesday afternoon by the school’s principal, Christian Barkei.
The principal told Delano that the school was working closely with the Luxembourg health ministry and that there would be large-scale mobile testing on school premises on Thursday, 28 January (day 6 following the positive test result last Friday) in order to test all students and staff in attendance. Those not in attendance, however, should receive large-scale testing codes.
The school will be operating as normal following guidelines provided by the ministry.
Barkei added that the school had received positive feedback on its open and direct communication provided to parents in light of the health crisis and that the school will continue to do “the very best we can”.