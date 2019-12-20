Mobility, political shakeups, holidays: 7-day roundup on 100,7

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Duncan Roberts and Natalie Gerhardstein about the week’s headlines, from mobility to politics and more, during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed.
Kicking off the hour was a discussion about mobility, in light of a string of recent announcements on a new carbon tax EU testing procedures and fuel tax. Mobility minister François Bausch responded to recent concerns expressed by the automotive sector. But will motorists change their habits in light of these changes, given that public transport will be free for all in March 2020?
Next up was a discussion about the recent 75th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Bulge, which segued into the current political state in the US in light of the impeachment process, but also local politics.
Then the conversation turned to reports that deputy prime minister and minister for the economy Étienne Schneider may be stepping down in February, 2020. The show asked whether cabinet ministers be limited to serving two terms, and should non-elected officials be appointed to government?
Recommended upcoming events included the musical Cabaret at the Grand Théâtre, January’s play about Charles Dickens and the women in his life, a traditional Wassail, new year’s receptions hosted by the BCC and Amcham, as well as the Vakanz Foire.
Tune in for the next show on 2 January 2020.
