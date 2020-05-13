Modi’s economic aid; Bolsonaro’s foul-mouthed tirade

Fauci urges caution, Twitter to allow permanent teleworking, Trump’s battle over financial records, Facebook compensates moderators over horror content, and abandoned cars photos. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Modi launches aid package
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has announced a $266 billion package of fiscal and monetary measures, equivalent to 10% of the country’s GDP, to assist economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. “The package will also focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws,” he said in a televised address. Reuters cites one economist saying that India’s response has so far “been tepid compared to other key nations and thus the catch-up is welcome.” The Hindustani Times says Modi will announced details of the next phase of deconfinement soon, and that he stressed the need for “atmanirbharta (self-reliance)” to overcome the coronavirus crisis.
Brazil is new hotspot as Bolsonaro fights charges
Brazil reported 881 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, marking it as “an emerging world hotspot” for covid-19, according to the FT. The country has a rapidly climbing infection rate just as president Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly dismissed the seriousness of the virus, is fighting corruption charges. Reuters reports on the investigation by Brazil’s supreme court that Bolsonaro sought to meddle in police enquiries as two of his sons face criminal and congressional probes. The Guardian reports that footage has emerged of Bolsonaro screaming that people wanted to “fuck with my family” during a 22 April cabinet meeting. The Washington Post says there have been demonstrations urging the military to “remove the institutions that impede Bolsonaro’s rule.” CNN reports from the favelas of Sao Paulo, where residents say that if they stay at home, they’ll starve to death.
Fauci warns against reopening too soon
White House infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday told Congress he was concerned that relaxing social distancing restrictions, even as coronavirus infection rates continued to rise, risked serious consequences and additional outbreaks, particularly among the most vulnerable populations, CNBC and the BBC report. The Washington Post focuses on an argument between Fauci and Republican senator Rand Paul over schools reopening and the impact of coronavirus on children. And, in a piece contrasting the doctor with president Donald Trump, CNN cites Fauci saying “I am very careful, and hopefully humble in knowing that I don't know everything about this disease.”
Twitter allows teleworking indefinitely
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has told his employees that they can work from home “forever” if they wish. Dorsey said the company had been “uniquely positioned to respond quickly” to the coronavirus pandemic and would support a “distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere”. The Guardian, The Verge, CNBC and TechCrunch all have more.
Split decision on Trump financial records?
Supreme Court justices are mulling over Donald Trump’s bid to prevent congressional Democrats from obtaining his financial records. NBC reckons the justices will find that Congress went too far in seeking broad access to the president’s personal financial documents, but that they may allow a New York prosecutor to get his tax records. Reuters says conservative Chief Justice John Roberts could play a potential tie-breaking role.
Compensation for Facebook moderators
Facebook has agreed to pay its moderators a minimum of $1,000 each in compensation if they have been diagnosed with mental health disorders after viewing disturbing content. The court settlement, which totals $52m, was brought against the social network company for failing to protect the moderators from graphic content including child sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism and animal cruelty. The Guardian, Bloomberg, The Verge and Business Insider all report.
Agenda
Thursday 14 May: 10am--The Indian Business Chamber is inviting members to join a Make in India Mittelstand webinar discussing India’s response to the covid-19 crisis. 6pm--Paperjam Club and Apex Group have put together an English-language panel discussion titled “Private Equity and Venture Capital, Embracing the new normal”. Friday 15 May: 8pm--the next “Phil live doheem” concert features local pianist Jean Muller playing Chopin.
Spain’s oldest woman survives
113-year old Maria Branyas, who is in a care home in the Spanish city of Olot, has recovered from coronavirus after weeks in isolation. Spain’s oldest woman, who has lived through the flu pandemic of 1918-19, the Spanish Civil War and both World Wars, suffered only minor symptoms. The BBC and The Local Spain report.
The strange allure of abandoned cars
The BBC has an impressive gallery of photos by Dieter Klein, who has unearthed abandoned cars in remote places all over Europe and the United States.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts