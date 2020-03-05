More than 400 in Lux considered ‘ultra wealthy’

Luxembourg counts 403 residents who are among the world’s wealthiest people, a study out this week has said.
Globally, the number of ultra high net worth individuals (those with a net worth of $30m or more) “rose by 6.4% in the 12 months to January 2020” to 513,244, according to the report from Knight Frank, a London-based property consultancy.
By far, the greatest concentration of the so-called UHNWI population was located in the US (240,575 people) and China (61,587). There were also big numbers in Germany (23,078), France (18,776), Japan (17,013) and the UK (14,367).
The real estate outfit forecast that, worldwide, the number of super wealthy was predicted to reach 649,331 over the next five years, with the number of UHNWI inhabitants growing by roughly two-thirds or more in India, Egypt and Vietnam.
In Luxembourg, more modest (but still quite hearty) growth of 10.9% was expected between 2019 and 2024.
Knight Frank’s “The Wealth Report 2020” was published on 3 March.