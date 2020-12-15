More than half of cross-border employees from France

In a report published on Tuesday, national statistics bureau Statec said that in 2019, 200,721 cross-border workers were employed in Luxembourg.
The report pointed out that the compensation of cross-border workers created a €10.3bn deficit in the balance of payments. However, the social contributions received exceed the social benefits paid to non-residents by €154m during the same period. Not included as social benefits are unemployment benefits paid to residents of neighbouring countries amounting to €39.7 million and financial aid to students living abroad amounting to €26.7m in 2019.
Statec pointed out that the increase of cross-border workers commuting to the grand duchy for work had been more or less steady between 2005 and 2019 at 3.9% each year on average. Although in the past four years there was an average 4.3% rise, with 2019 even recording a 4.6% growth of cross-border employees.
During the period from 2005 to 2019 the majority of Luxembourg's cross-border workers were French (52%), 24% of those commuting from abroad (2% increase compared to 2005) came from Germany, with another 24% coming from Belgium (-3% compared to 2005).
At the same time the report also pointed out that French workers were those with the smallest salaries, earning €48,091 on average in 2019, meaning €10,405 less than those from Belgium and a little under €8,700 behind German commuters.
According to the statistics bureau this difference is due to the difference of industries in which employees are active, as a large part of French workers in Luxembourg work either in retail or the hospitality sector.
The number of active cross-border workers continues to exceed that of retired commuters, Statec concluded.