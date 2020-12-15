10 things to do this week

15.12 - 29.12 2020
Win cookbook

15.12.2020

Those lovely people at the British Ladies’ Club have given us a copy of “Lëtz Cook”, signed by British ambassador John Marshall, to give away to one lucky reader.

More than half of cross-border employees from France

News Business 15.12.2020 Lynn Feith
52% of cross-border employees coming to Luxembourg for work are French. Photo: Shutterstock

In a report published on Tuesday, national statistics bureau Statec said that in 2019, 200,721 cross-border workers were employed in Luxembourg. 

The report pointed out that the compensation of cross-border workers created a €10.3bn deficit in the balance of payments. However, the social contributions received exceed the social benefits paid to non-residents by €154m during the same period. Not included as social benefits are unemployment benefits paid to residents of neighbouring countries amounting to €39.7 million and financial aid to students living abroad amounting to €26.7m in 2019. 

Statec pointed out that the increase of cross-border workers commuting to the grand duchy for work had been more or less steady between 2005 and 2019 at 3.9% each year on average. Although in the past four years there was an average 4.3% rise, with 2019 even recording a 4.6% growth of cross-border employees.

During the period from 2005 to 2019 the majority of Luxembourg's cross-border workers were French (52%), 24% of those commuting from abroad (2% increase compared to 2005) came from Germany, with another 24% coming from Belgium (-3% compared to 2005).

At the same time the report also pointed out that French workers were those with the smallest salaries, earning €48,091 on average in 2019, meaning €10,405 less than those from Belgium and a little under €8,700 behind German commuters.

According to the statistics bureau this difference is due to the difference of industries in which employees are active, as a large part of French workers in Luxembourg work either in retail or the hospitality sector.

The number of active cross-border workers continues to exceed that of retired commuters, Statec concluded.

