More trouble at Wort

Following news that the group that publishes the Luxemburger Wort was making 70 staff redundant, the grand duchy’s most popular daily paper continues to shed employees. A report on radio 100,7 on Thursday confirmed that two deputy editors have asked to leave their posts. Claude Feyereisen has quit the company while Marc Schlammes has requested he no longer carry the deputy editor title as of 1 January next year.
The Wort was taken over by Belgian group Mediahuis in April, and the new owners launched a restructuring programme in September that initially involved a redundancy plan for some 80 staff across all departments. In the end some 70 staff, including many veteran journalists and photographers at the paper, were let go.
Our sister publication, Paperjam, has received information that the Wort is seeking to hire new “junior” journalists to fill some of the gaps left by the mass dismissals. Contacts have already been made with potential candidates, the large majority of which are French nationals.
This article has been translated and edited from the original, published in French by Paperjam