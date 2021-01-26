Morocco and Lux sign on for digital collaboration

Luxembourg and Morocco on Monday signed a statement of intent to work more closely together on the digital transition of their public administrations.
The grand duchy in 2019 carried out an economic mission to Morocco, following which it opened its first Trade and Investment Office on the African continent in Casablanca, a port city in western Morocco.
“Both countries have made the digital transformation a priority to support the modernisation of their public administration, promote innovation and improve the quality of life of citizens,” a statement said.
Under the letter of intent, Luxembourg and Morocco want to share their experience and expertise in digitalisation, digital trust, digital inclusion and digital infrastructure. It also opens up additional avenues for cooperation between Luxembourg’s GovTech Lab and digitalisation ministry, and Morocco’s Digital Factory and the country’s digital development agency.
“This declaration of intent marks the start of a shared collaboration that will contribute to a digital transition that will benefit both countries,” Luxembourg’s minister for digitalisation Marc Hansen (DP) said.
The World Bank in June 2020 approved a $500m programme in support of Morocco’s financial and digital inclusion reforms. The programme “seeks to improve financial inclusion and access to more competitive digital infrastructure and services for businesses and individuals.”
Luxembourg in 2019 launched its first public sector blockchain to help improve transparency, reliability and security of public sector information systems and digital processes.