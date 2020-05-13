Most people in Lux are homeowners; majority live in houses

There are roughly twice as many mortgage-payers as renters in the grand duchy. A preponderance of Luxembourg inhabitants (41.9%) own their home with a mortgage or loan, per Eurostat. Nearly a third (29.3%) own their home outright without an outstanding mortgage or housing loan. A bit under a quarter (23.4%) are tenants paying rent at market price. Around 1 in 20 (5.4%) occupy social or subsidised housing. These figures include both flats and houses.

Library photo: Romain Gamba / Maison Moderne