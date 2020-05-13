10 things to do this week

Most people in Lux are homeowners; majority live in houses

News Personal business 13.05.2020 Aaron Grunwald
There are roughly twice as many mortgage-payers as renters in the grand duchy. A preponderance of Luxembourg inhabitants (41.9%) own their home with a mortgage or loan, per Eurostat. Nearly a third (29.3%) own their home outright without an outstanding mortgage or housing loan. A bit under a quarter (23.4%) are tenants paying rent at market price. Around 1 in 20 (5.4%) occupy social or subsidised housing. These figures include both flats and houses.

 

Library photo: Romain Gamba / Maison Moderne

Luxembourg is a nation of property owners, fresh figures showed.

Seven out of ten inhabitants own their abode, according to data from Eurostat, the EU statistics agency.

Counting both owners and renters, nearly 2 out of 5 Luxembourg residents live in an apartment, while around another third live in a freestanding home and 1 in 4 live in a terraced house.

Type of dwelling

Eurostat reported that:

  • 37.1% of Luxembourg residents live in a flat. For comparison, the EU27 average is 46%, the highest rate in the EU is found in Latvia (66.2%) and the lowest proportion in Ireland (14.2%).
  • 34.7% of Luxembourg residents live in a detached house. For comparison, EU27 average: 34.7%; highest rate: Croatia (66.2%); and lowest rate: Malta (4.6%).
  • 26.9% of Luxembourg residents live in a semi-detached house. For comparison, EU27 average: 18.6%; highest rate: the Netherlands (58%); and lowest proportion: Romania (1.4%).
  • 1.3% of Luxembourg residents live in another type of dwelling (such as school housing or a cabin). For comparison, EU27 average: 0.6%; highest proportion: the Netherlands (4.4%); and lowest proportion: Croatia and Romania (both 0%).

Home ownership rate

More than two-thirds of Luxembourg residents (71.2%) own their own homes, fairly close to the EU27 average of 69.9%.

The highest proportion of owner-occupiers in the EU were found in Romania (96.4%), Slovakia (91.3%) and Croatia (90.1%); and the lowest rates were recorded in Denmark (60.5%), Austria (55.4%) and Germany (51.5%).

All data is for the most recent year available, 2018.

Eurostat published the figures on 13 May.

