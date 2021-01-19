Most police virus fines linked to curfew

Luxembourg police fined around 140 people for violating coronavirus laws last week, with 80% of fines doled out because people didn’t respect the nightly curfew between 11pm and 6am.
Police in a statement published on Monday said they had carried out 380 controls over the previous week to enforce the coronavirus laws currently in place. These include limits on public gatherings, a ban on drinking alcohol in public and distancing rules in shops.
Already in the week ending on 12 January, police said around three quarters of fines were issued to people violating the curfew, which at the time began at 9pm. This was also the case for police checks carried out between 26 December and 3 January, according to a press release.
People going to or leaving work, arriving from travel outside the country, in need of medical assistance or walking their dog are exempt from the curfew.
During police controls last week, officers reported several bars serving drinks to customers. They risk fines of €4,000 and could lose their business licence for up to three months if they are repeat offenders, in adding to being excluded from business aid. Six businesses were reported to authorities in total.
Police also fined nine people who were drinking alcohol at the back of a shop, playing with slot machines. The small supermarket in Esch-sur-Alzette was also reported, as it is forbidden to consume food or drink in shops or malls in a bid to prevent people from taking off their masks.