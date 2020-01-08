Most searched words on the Lëtzebuerger Online Dictionnaire

New spelling rules for the Luxembourg language introduced last November impacted about 1% of words on lod.lu, the “Lëtzebuerger Online Dictionnaire”. So which words have been most frequently searched following the changes?
The online dictionary, a service provided by the Zenter fir d’Lëtzebuerger Sprooch (Centre for the Luxembourg Language), provides the official orthography for words in Luxembourgish, including their translations into English, French, German, and Portuguese, including audio.
Following last November's changes, the top word searched was “zimmlech” (meaning rather, quite, fairly). Also in the top five: “wannechgelift” (please), “ieren” (to err, make a mistake), “gemeinsam” (common) and “opmierksam” (attentive, with concentration).
Rounding out the top 10 were “stuer” (stubborn), “Ekipp” (group, team), “puer” (pure, straight), “trauereg” (sad, unhappy) and “Bier” (pear).
According to the results, six of the top 20 words searched (full list available here) involve the “r-rule” of including an “I” or a “u” before “r”. Last autumn, education minister Claude Meisch confirmed that the new rules would formally take effect for the 2020 academic year.
The government site also offers guidelines on Luxembourgish orthography, plus a training tool complete with quiz questions.