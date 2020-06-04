MPs fine-tune covid laws ahead of end of emergency

MPs on Wednesday further fine-tuned two new draft laws aimed at handling fall-out from the health crisis after the state of emergency ends on 24 June.
The so-called covid laws cover the health standards required for citizens to respect (bill 7606) and measures for economic and activities to remain open to the public (bill 7607).
On Wednesday, tweaks were proposed in relation to appeal provisions against quarantine or isolation measures for people. The period in which the administrative court must give a ruling will be reduced from five to two days. In the case of forced hospitalisations, the court must give a ruling within two days.
Ticketing officers will no longer have the power to order the closure of a business or establishment if they observe a breach of safety measures. This could in future require the validation of an administrative authority.
The processing of private data of people in quarantine but who test negative provoked a strong response. In the current bill, the data can be held for up to six months. MPs proposed seeking the view of the national data protection commission. The work will continue on Friday afternoon in the health commission. Final versions of the two draft laws will be sent to the Council of State on Friday for review.