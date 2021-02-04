Mudam pedestrian bridge and sculpture slated for 2023

A pedestrian and cycling bridge will link the Pfaffenthal public transport hub with contemporary art museum Mudam by spring 2023.
Cyclists and pedestrians currently must travel up Boulevard John F. Kennedy--from the Red Bridge bus, tram and funicular stop to the Philharmonie--to make their way to Mudam. A pedestrian and cycling bridge is set to provide a shortcut from spring 2023.
Material for the bridge is currently being tested on site as the structure is meant to disappear in nature, by using glass and stainless-steel cladding, while at the same time needing to be visible enough for birds and other wildlife as it stands up to 12 metres above ground.
Construction is set to begin in the autumn of this year and also aims to conserve a maximum of the trees that stand in the bridge’s path. The sites of the €4m-bridge’s plinths were chosen together with the nature and forests administration.
A new sculpture will be placed near the end of the bridge facing Boulevard John F. Kennedy, contributing to an already impressive public sculpture park in the Kirchberg business district.
Titled Concrete and Rebar the work by Polish artist Monika Sosnowska consists of three concrete and reinforcing steel elements, which will join 22 other sculptures that can be seen in Kirchberg.
Concrete and Rebar by Polish installation artist Monika Sosnowska (Photo: Zacheta National Gallery of Art)