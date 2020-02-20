Multiple-flight passengers can sue in departure city: ECJ

European air passengers can seek compensation for cancelled connecting flights where their itinerary started, even if the connecting flight was scratched in a different jurisdiction, the European Court of Justice has ruled.
The case began in August 2018 when two passengers booked a trip from Hamburg, Germany, to San Sebastian, Spain. The pair had confirmed reservations from Hamburg to London on British Airways, then London to Madrid and Madrid to San Sebastian on Iberia.
“Whilst there were no incidents on the first two legs of the journey, the third leg of the journey was cancelled without the passengers at issue being informed in due time,” according to the ECJ court order.
Flightright, an outfit that helps passengers seek compensation, filed a claim against Iberia for €500 under EU rules before Hamburg local court. The Hamburg court asked the ECJ if it could rule on the case because the cancelled leg was “outside its territorial jurisdiction.”
On Thursday, the ECJ said it could. The order stated:
“[W]here a flight consists of a confirmed single booking for the entire journey and comprises two legs, the person bringing a claim for compensation… can also choose to bring the claim either before the court or tribunal which has territorial jurisdiction over the place of departure of the first leg of the journey or before the court or tribunal which has territorial jurisdiction over the place of arrival of the second leg of the journey.
“… the flight at issue comprised three legs. However, in so far as a contract for carriage by air consists of a confirmed single booking for the entire journey, that contract establishes the obligation for an air carrier to carry a passenger from a point A to a point D. Such a carriage operation constitutes a service for which one of the principal places of provision is at point A”.
The court’s order was drafted on 13 February and delivered on 20 February. The matter now goes back to Hamburg local court for adjudication.
The case was number C-606/19 (Flightright v Iberia).