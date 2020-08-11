My first job: 5,000 francs for a summer job on the Ile de Ré

As part of our Summer like no other series we ask financial centre leaders about their first pay cheques. Laura Fort spoke with Fabien Vrignon, CEO of Keytrade Bank Luxembourg.
Laura Fort: Do you remember the amount of your first pay cheque?
Fabien Vrignon: Yes, I received my first salary for a summer job I was doing on the Ile de Ré. I was working for a bicycle and scooter rental company. I received about 5,000 French francs [about €760 euros] and some generous tips! I really enjoyed the contact with all types of customers, of all nationalities.
What did you buy yourself with the money you earned from your first job?
My summer jobs were used to pay for my studies. Then my first “real” salaries allowed me to travel to Egypt, Argentina and Chile, among other places. I wanted to work in the trading room in Paris, but I couldn't find a job. I started in 1996, creating of solutions for setting up internet networks in companies.
Today would you say you are more a cicada or an ant?
I'm more like an ant, which allows me to finance life projects and to enjoy myself when I feel like it.
What's your favourite money maxim?
The relationship with money changes with age, but I would say that money doesn't make you happy, and it's not an end in itself. There's just a minimum amount of money that you need to have to be able to support yourself.
This article was originally published in French on paperjam.lu