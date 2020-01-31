Need for reform in royal court: Waringo report

In a 44-page report released Friday morning, former general financial inspectorate Jeannot Waringo outlined the need for a reform at the grand ducal court.
The report reveals that between 2014-19 there was a significant turnover in staff at the court, including 16 resignations and 11 layoffs and 8 terminations of trial periods, as well as 17 retirements. “In view of the fact that the court employs a total of some 110 people, it is important to note that staff movements were very important during the period under review,” Waringo notes. The report says that the most important staffing decisions were made by the grand duchess and suggests that the prime minister should also be consulted on personnel matters.
Earlier this week, the grand duke defended his wife, saying that the family had suffered as a result of recent media publications in light of the investigation into personnel management practices within the royal court.
The marshall of the grand ducal court issued a statement shortly after the release of the Waringo report. “In the interests of greater transparency and modernisation, the court will contribute constructively to the implementation of the improvements proposed in this report,” the statement reads.
Xavier Bettel is scheduled to present details of the report to parliament on Wednesday.
The full report can be read in full here (in French).