Net increase in Luxembourg fund assets, November 2020

The amount managed by the grand duchy’s funds sector at the end of November 2020 rose by more than 4% compared to the previous month and compared to the same month the previous year.
Total net assets in Luxembourg-domiciled investment funds increased by 4.44%, from €4.67trn on 31 October to €4.88trn on 30 November.
Out of the €207.7bn gain, €22.2bn was due to net inflows from investors and €185.6bn was due to gains on the financial markets.
The figures were released by Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the CSSF, on 31 December 2020.
“Over the last twelve months, the volume of net assets rose by 4.56%,” the CSSF said.
The regulator reported a total of 3,627 funds were registered in the grand duchy at the end of November 2020, compared to 3,636 the previous month.