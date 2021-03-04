Netherlands-based TMC sets up in Luxembourg

The Netherlands-based high-tech consultancy TMC has announced its office opening in Luxembourg, where it hopes to employ around 100 people within five years.
TMC provides knowledge and expertise to high-tech companies in fields ranging from nanotechnology to physics, data science and more.
Since its start in 2000 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, TMC now boasts 21 locations in eleven countries, employing over 1,200 staff.
The most recent hub: the one it has just opened in Luxembourg City. The focus in this office will be on the area of information and digital technologies. TMC targets a "wide range of clients in financial services, the public sector but also Luxembourg industry."
Marc Lefevre, previously manager of the Huxley recruitment agency per his Linkedin profile, will take over the management of TMC in the grand duchy. The company announced that it is currently working on the formal organisation of activities and the recruitment of the right people. It uses a so-called “employeneurship” model, where technicians combine the security of a fixed employment contract with the possibilities of developing their own entrepreneurial projects.
Within five years, it hopes to have 100 "employeneurs" in Luxembourg, and 2,500 worldwide by 2025.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.