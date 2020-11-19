New asylum requests in October 2020

In its monthly update the immigration directorate, on Wednesday, specified that it had received 123 new asylum requests in October, 36 fewer than in September.
The majority of asylum seekers came from Syria, the report said, with others also coming from Eritrea, Afghanistan, Iran, Albania, Russia and Morocco.
In total, 909 individuals have requested asylum in Luxembourg in 2020 up until now, just a little more than half the requests recorded during the same period in 2019.
So far, 1,231 asylum decisions have been made this year, with 611 having a favourable outcome whereby individuals were granted confirmed refugee status.