New cameras to catch drivers who run red lights

Motorists running red lights or speeding on place de l’Etoile will be captured on film starting the end of February.
The red light camera will be the first to become operational in Luxembourg. It functions by filming vehicles from behind and flashes only if a car passes when the light is red, not when it is amber.
Two further red light cameras are planned for the country: on rue de Hollerich, in Luxembourg-City, and Schlammestee, near Weiler-la-Tour.
Luxembourg’s legislation is being amended in order for the cameras to be legal. Carlo Back (déi gréng) is rapporteur of the bill which will be submitted to MPs at the beginning of February.