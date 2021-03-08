A new CEO for ArcelorMittal Europe

The appointment of Aditya Mittal as CEO of the ArcelorMittal Group has led to a number of organisational changes, including the appointment of Belgian Geert Van Poelvoorde as the new CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe.
As stated in a press release, Van Poelvoorde will be responsible for all activities on the continent, and therefore also for those in Luxembourg. Additionally, he is executive vice-president of the group and member of its management committee.
Aged 53, Van Poelvoorde is a civil and electronics engineer who graduated from the University of Ghent, the same city where his career began in 1989 at Sidmar. In 2014, he became CEO Flat Carbon Europe and Purchasing at ArcelorMittal and was appointed president of Eurofer in November 2015.
He succeeds Aditya Mittal, who was appointed CEO of the family group in February.
Yves Koeberle, also a member of the management committee and vice-president of the group, becomes the new CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products, after having been head of ArcelorMittal Sourcing, and of the European Procurement Organisation since 2013, as well as head of ArcelorMittal Shipping since 2018.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.