New CEO takes reins at State Street in Luxembourg

Eduardo Gramuglia Pallavicino has officially taken over as country head of State Street in Luxembourg.
Gramuglia had been a senior vice president at the bank since May 2015 and previously held management positions with Brown Brothers Harriman and BNY Mellon.
Gramuglia replaced David Suetens, who decided to step down in October after holding the post since January 2017.
State Street is one of the largest providers of banking and administration services to Luxembourg’s investment fund industry.
Last month State Street Bank Luxembourg SCA merged with the group’s German bank, legally becoming State Street Bank International GmbH, Luxembourg Branch.