New CFO for SES

Current CFO of Aperam, Sandeep Jalan, will assume his new role as SES CFO, effective 6 May.
Jalan, an Indian national and Luxembourg resident, succeeds Andrew Browne who stepped down in October of last year. The new CFO brings with him some 30 years’ experience in financial and operational leadership, spanning across Europe and Asia.
“From the moment I met him, I felt strongly that his wealth of experience in international, capital-intensive industries would be a great complement to the team,” SES CEO Steve Collar said in a Tuesday statement. “He has an amazing track record as the CFO of a successful publicly-traded company and his roles at both corporate and operational levels will bring great value to SES and our stakeholders.”
Prior to his role at Aperam starting in 2014, Jalan spent much of his career at the ArcelorMittal Group, holding a variety of positions, including CFO of ArcelorMittal Long Carbon Europe. He also took part in a variety of steel and mining acquisitions during his tenure there.