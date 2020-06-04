New charges over Floyd death; Mattis joins condemnation of Trump

Esper against using Insurrection Act, Alok Sharma self-isolates, Chinese airlines ban, Tiananmen anniversary tension, Lux footie date and quarantine Barbies. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Chauvin charged with second-degree murder
Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was filmed with his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died has now been charged with second-degree murder. In addition, the other three officers at the scene have now been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and with aiding and abetting manslaughter. Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison has said he has not ruled out a first-degree murder charge, though some advocates for the prosecution of Chauvin have said that would make it more difficult to gain a conviction in court. Ellison has requested bail of $1 million for each of the accused. Reuters, CBS, The Hill and Fox News have more.
Mattis and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chair criticise Trump
Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday stepped up to add his voice to growing criticism of the way president Donald Trump has handled the wave of protests over the death of George Floyd. In a written statement to the media, Mattis said Trump was “the first president in my lifetime” who tried to divide Americans rather than unite them. He wrote that the current situation was the consequence of “three years without mature leadership.” Politico, NBC and Bloomberg all report. And in an op-ed for The Atlantic, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired Navy Admiral Mike Mullen, said he was “sickened” by Trump’s actions, adding that they “laid bare his disdain for the rights of peaceful protest in this country.”
Esper doesn’t support use of active duty troops
Meanwhile, current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters he does not support using the military to quell the protests. Esper said troops should only be used in the most urgent and dire of situations. “We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act,” he said. CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post have more. However, as Time reports, Esper later overturned a Pentagon decision to send active-duty soldiers home from the Washington DC region.
UK cabinet minister self-isolating
UK business secretary Alok Sharma is self-isolating at home after testing for coronavirus. Sharma showed clear signs of feeling unwell while delivering a statement in parliament on Wednesday. MPs were sitting at least two metres apart, but on Tuesday they had at times been in more confined spaces while, ironically, voting on a bill to remove digital voting rights in parliament. The Guardian, the BBC, and the Daily Mail have more.
US ban on Chinese airlines
Chinese airlines Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Xiamen will be banned from flying scheduled service to the United States starting on 16 June following an order issued by the Trump administration on Wednesday. The move comes amid renewed tension between the two countries--Chinese aviation authorities have not relaxed a ban on US airlines Delta and United following the suspension of their routes during the coronavirus pandemic. Sources: CNBC, Business Insider and Forbes.
Hong Kong tense on Tiananmen Square anniversary
The 4 June anniversary of the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops on the pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square has raised tensions in Hong Kong. Reuters reports that people will light candles from their homes instead of gathering for the traditional vigil at the city’s Victoria Park because of a ban on public gatherings. But The Guardian and South China Morning Post say many plan to defy the ban and reports that 3,000 riot officers will be deployed to enforce it.
Belgians excited about bars reopening
The announcement on Wednesday by Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmes of further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, including the opening of borders on 15 June, has sparked relief and joy, especially among the nation’s beer drinkers judging by remarks on social media. Cafes, bars and restaurants can reopen from 8 June under social distancing conditions, The Bulletin reports.
Luxembourg footie returns 23 August
The Luxembourg football federation, FLF, announced on Wednesday that the 2020/21 BGL Ligue season would start on 23 August. The FLF had already decided to abandon the 2019/20 season with no champions or relegated teams. The top four teams at the time of the suspension qualify for European competition. Lower divisions will start their season on 30 August.
Ancient Maya structure found in Mexico
The largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya civilization has been discovered in Mexico, near the Guatemalan border Reuters reports. The clay and earth structure measures some 400x1,400 meters and was found using an aerial remote-sensing method.
Quarantine Barbies
Former model and childhood Barbie doll fan Tonya Ruiz, who has been creating realistic Barbies on her Instagram account since 2017, has come up trumps with a set of the dolls as they would be during lockdown. The realistic Barbies include a doll with junk food and a bottle of bourbon, another binge-watching “Harry Potter”, and even a Ken doll getting ready for a Zoom meeting while looking after two toddlers. The Insider has the story, and this is the link to her @grandmagetsreal Instagram account.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts