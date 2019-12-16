New country managing partner named for EY Luxembourg

EY Luxembourg announced on Friday that Olivier Coekelbergs will succeed Alain Kinsch as country managing partner, effective 1 July 2020.
Coekelbergs, Belgian, joined the company in 2004 as an auditor in private equity, taking over leadership of that practice in 2012. The 45-year-old has over 20 years’ experience working with major private equity partners worldwide and also served as vice chair of the Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (LPEA) for a number of years.
Kinsch, who will support Coekelbergs’ transition through end-2020, called the new head “a great choice”, adding: “Olivier has a strong focus on excellent client service, development of our services and growth of our talent, as well as a true commitment to actively support the development of the Luxembourg economy.”
Kinsch added that one of Coekelbergs’ mandates is to execute the “Ambition 2026” plan, which had been led by Kinsch and outlines the company’s strategic goals through financial year 2026.
New leadership committee
With the announcement of the new head comes changes to the country’s leadership committee as well. With Jean-Michel Pacaud set to retire--also on 1 July 2020--Luxembourger Yves Even, 47, will take over as board of directors’ chairman. 47-year-old Even is responsible for the company’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” programme and the partner heading the commercial and private sector practice. Like Coekelbergs, Even is a certified public accountant in Luxembourg.