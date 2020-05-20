New exit strategy models; National Guard controversy

Hungary ends trans recognition, White House portrait spat, Nasa chief quits, Macron’s mates defect, Captain Tom to be “Sir”, and the weirdest house in Pittsburgh. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Rolling lockdown strategy may be best
New modelling research suggests that a cycle of strict “suppression measures” for 50 days followed by a 30-day relaxation period of lockdown may provide the best way for many countries to reduce coronavirus fatalities, though it would also extend the length of the pandemic. The EU-backed study, led by Cambridge University scientists, tested three different scenarios on 16 countries and found that imposing no social-distancing measures would result in 7.8 million deaths across those countries, but the pandemic would only last 200 days. A second model, in which countries imposed a cycle of 50-days of “mitigation measures” followed by 30-days of more relaxed measures would lead to 3.5 million deaths and overburden ICU capacity. The third scenario would reduce fatalities to just over 130,000 and also bring the R number down to 0.5. This would also allow populations to “breathe” at intervals said the report’s lead author. CNBC, iNews, The Daily Mail and The Mirror all have more.
Questions over end of National Guard covid deployment
Politico says it has obtained a recording that suggests the Trump administration is looking to put a “hard stop” on National Guard deployments assisting with coronavirus testing on 24 June. The paper says some 40,000 National Guard members are currently assisting in 42 states--the largest domestic deployment since Hurricane Katrina. The June date, which falls on a Wednesday, is significant as it would leave the earliest recruits to the coronavirus project one day short of the 90 days required to for qualifying for early retirement and education benefits. The president of the National Guard Association says he thinks the government is “screwing the National Guard members out of the status they should have.” State leaders from both parties have urged for an extension of the deployment until the autumn or even later. Military Times, The Hill, Forbes and Slate Magazine all report on the story.
Hungary ends trans recognition
The Hungarian parliament on Tuesday passed a new law that defines gender as based on chromosomes at birth, making it impossible for people to legally change their gender later. LGBT advocates and human rights activists, like Amnesty International, have said the move “pushes Hungary back towards the dark ages.” The Guardian, Time and CNN report.
Trump-Obama spat extends to portrait tradition
US president Donald Trump is reportedly refusing to invite his predecessor, Barack Obama, to a traditional unveiling of a portrait at the White House, NBC reports. And sources say Obama has no interest in taking part while Trump is in office. CNN reckons the move is part of an election strategy to focus on racial division, and Vanity Fair thinks Trump believes that attacking Obama is the best way to destroy rival Joe Biden.
Nasa boss quits just a week before lift-off
Douglas Loverro, the head of Nasa’s human spaceflight office, has resigned over what he calls, without being specific, “a mistake…for which I alone must bear the consequences.” Politico, which broke the story, cites sources suggesting Loverro may have been ousted by Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine. The news comes just a week before the scheduled May 27 launch of the Demo-2 mission, in which two Nasa astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, will travel to the International Space Station--the first manned space flight launched from U.S. soil since 2011. TechCrunch and Fox News both have more.
Macron loses MPs to new party
Seven MPs from French president Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche have defected to form a new party. “Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity” will focus on green issues and social inequality, according to the BBC. It numbers a total of 17 parliamentarians, including one-time Macron loyalist Cédric Villani, says France24. The move means Macron has lost his majority in parliament.
Captain Tom to be knighted
Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year old former British soldier who raised more than £32m for health service charities by completing laps of his garden, is to be knighted for his efforts. UK prime minister Boris Johnson put Moore’s name forward for the honour, saying the centenarian had been “a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus.” The BBC, The Guardian and Sky News have more.
Cambridge uni online only for another year
Cambridge University has announced that there will be no “face-to-face lectures” during the next academic year. Lectures will continue online until the summer of 2021, though the university said it may be possible “to host smaller teaching groups in person, as long as this conforms to social distancing requirements.” Exams this year are also being carried out virtually. The BBC and The Telegraph have more.
Johnson & Johnson ceases talc sales
Johnson & Johnson is to stop selling its talc-based baby powder in north America. The move follows thousands of lawsuits brought against the healthcare company alleging that its talc products caused cancer. The BBC and Reuters report.
House of weird draws attention
With property prices being what they are in Luxembourg, you might want to take a second glance at some of the listings you would otherwise dismiss out of hand, at least judging by this property packed with surprises found by a Twitter user in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The façade looks like a rather small and functional 60s suburban home, but the interior reveals a starship, indoor beach, and all manner of other weirdness. All yours for under $160,000. Bored Panda has the full story with images.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts