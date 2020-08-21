10 things to do this week

New faces at court

The grand ducal palace has undergone significant personnel changes since the publication of the Waringo report in January this year.

Photo: Jack Krier / Shutterstock

Reporter.lu says that Gilio Fonck and Marc Baltes are to join the staff at the grand ducal court.

Almost eight months after the Waringo report highlighted significant human resources management concerns at the grand ducal court, several new appointments have been made to change the management of the royal household.

Former head of the European Commission representation in Luxembourg, Yuriko Backes, was appointed the marshall of the court on 1 June--she is the first woman to hold the title. That was swiftly followed by Norbert Becker being appointed president of the administration of the grand duke’s estates.

Now, according to Reporter.lu (article in German), two further appointments that are sure to meet the approval of Backes prime minister Xavier Bettel have been made. Gilio Fonck, currently deputy head of representation at the European Commission will take on the role of HR manager as of 1 September, and Marc Baltes, former economic adviser to Bettel, will become chief adviser and editor of the Grand Duke's speeches.

