A new federation to protect built heritage

The Lëtzebuerger Denkmalschutz Federatioun is a new federation of associations working to defend built and architectural heritage.
Until now, several associations have been working individually to fight for the preservation of built heritage in Luxembourg. In order to make their voice heard they have now created a federation together, the Lëtzebuerger Denkmalschutz Federatioun.
It brings together the Biergerinitiativ Gemeng Kielen, the Biergerinitiativ Quo Vadis Käerch, the Comité Alstad, the Lampertsbierger Geschichtsfrënn and the Mouvement patrimonial et sauvegarde du patrimoine with the common goal to establish the protection of built and architectural heritage as a more important theme in the cultural policy of the grand duchy.
To do so, the new federation intends to connect member associations with different administrations, political and public bodies as well as the press and the media.
Among other things, the federation demands the harmonisation of existing legal bodies at municipal and national level in order to create a single body for the protection of built heritage.
Furthermore, it calls for an automatic protection of all buildings built before a specific date--for example 1945, but this remains to be determined-- with a lifting of the protection on a case-by-case basis, as soon as the competent public administration has established the absence of criteria justifying protection.
The federation also envisages the creation of a published and respected scientific inventory of buildings and is working towards the recognition of the principle of public utility and general interest of built heritage, the recognition of built heritage as an economic and tourist attraction as well as the recognition of the conservation of built heritage as an act of sustainable development.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.