New grocery chain launches pilot store

Emma’s in Steinfort is set to be the first of a network of stores stocking locally sourced produce.
Launched by the Pall Centre Groupe, Emma’s first store has opened in Steinfort this Thursday on the main road between Arlon and Luxemburg. The 1350m2 sales space, staffed by 20 employees, aims to meet what the group calls “the dietary needs and shopping habits of a modern life.”
In a press release, store manager Mathieu Rigot said that the shop will provide “quality products sourced from a network of local partners.” It also houses a 60-seat café that will serve breakfast, ready-made meals at lunchtime and afternoon coffee and tea.
As for the name, apparently it was chosen to illustrate the “concept of trust, which we want to establish between the store and its clientele”, says Rigot. They wanted a likeable name, though in Germany a “Tante Emma laden” (auntie Emma store) is also used to describe quaint corner shops.
The group says that “Emma’s is set to grow with additional stores expected to open in the coming years.”