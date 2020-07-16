10 things to do this week

Watch humanitarian films

17.07.2020

“Cinema du Sud” is a film festival organised by local NGOs to show movies that give people from the global south a voice.

New Hôtel des Postes “open to all”

News Business 16.07.2020 Thierry Raizer/Céline Coubray/Delano staff
The interior courtyard of the site will be ready within three years, when works on the premises are expected to be finished. Illustration: Artea

The iconic Hôtel des Postes located on Hamilius will be thoroughly renovated inside to accommodate a hotel, shops and coworking spaces. 

The transformation project, carried out by Post Luxembourg and French developer Artea, was revealed during a Tuesday press conference. It takes into account the cultural and architectural heritage of the site. As the stakeholders summarsied during the press event, being “open to all” and “respecting its history” are cornerstones of the project. 

Post is investing 51% in this transformation and reconversion; Artea, 49% in a finance and construction company--all for an amount of €50m. An additional envelope will be made available by Artea for the operation of the premises, which should open their doors by 2023. 

Following a call for projects in 2015 that did not convince the stakeholders, Post finally concluded a partnership with the real estate group Artea a few months ago, explained Claude Strasser, Post Luxembourg managing director. A “marriage”, per Philippe Baudry, manging director of Artea, who had got wind of the initial call for projects. From this, the first assignment had emerged but had eventually been abandoned due to a disproportionate approach to investment, Strasser explained. The City of Luxembourg and its mayor Lydie Polfer (DP) wanted the site to include a hotel. 

Works should begin end-2020, in parallel with the finalisation of the building authorisation dossier. The chosen architect is Romain Schmiz – architectes & urbanistes. 

The 8,600 m2 surface will be divided into several spaces: 

  • the ground floor, with an interior courtyard, will include a restaurant, bar, shops, as well as the lobby of a “lifestyle” hotel with 85 rooms;
  • spaces on the first to fourth floors are reserved 75% to the hotel, 25% to coworking;
  • the basement will include a wellness spaces independent of the hotel which will be open to the public.

"Our main ambition is to ensure that this emblematic building is upgraded and it regains its former splendour as imagined by its creator, architect Sosthène Weis in 1905", recalls Strasser. "I want the Hôtel des Postes to be an integral part of the capital's public space and that the greatest number of residents and foreign visitors can enjoy this architectural gem of Luxembourg."

Places that should find a new life in three years. Post Luxembourg, which has chosen the Gare district to set up its headquarters in the Mercier building, is continuing to build its new headquarters, which will be finalised by 2022.

This article originally appeared in French on Paperjam and has been translated and edited by Delano.

Philippe Baudry of Artea envisions a sustainable building. Photo: Matic Zorman
The interior design is conceived by Geraldine Dohogne (Beyond Design). Photo: Matic Zorman
Claude Strasser talked about the history of the site, the Place Hamilius and blvd Royal, the successive changes of which have been reflective of the evolution of Luxembourg and its economy. Photo: Matic Zorman
For Lydie Polfer, the arrival of the tram, the nearby bus stops and parking are advantages for the future Hötel des Postes. Photo: Matic Zorman
Philippe Baudry showed plans for the site. Photo: Matic Zorman
The heart of the site is centered around the interior courtyard, with a restaurant, bar, shops and hotel lobby. Image: Artea
The Hötel des Postes is classified as a national monument. Photo: Matic Zorman
Works continue on the Place Hamilius. Photo: Matic Zorman
