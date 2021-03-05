New Howald HQ for Red Cross

The Luxembourg Red Cross will be moving to a new headquarter in Howald in 2025, which will bring together its team currently spread across five different sites.
Photo: IKO Real Estate / A2618
The building--the Maison de la Croix-Rouge--will have enough space for the Red Cross’ 20 services and 450 staff, improving workflows and cooperation between teams and also reducing costs compared to running several facilities.
“In the coming years, we will have to redouble our efforts to serve the beneficiaries. The consequences of the current health crisis will last, and this ‘House of the Red Cross’ will make it possible to place them even more at the centre of our attention than today, by improving both the quality of reception and support,” said Rita Krombach, vice president of the Luxembourg Red Cross.
Located on Rue des Scillas, the site will be accessible by public transport, including the tram, which will arrive in Howald in the coming years.
The Red Cross launched the project in 2018, choosing developer IKO Real Estate and the A2618 architecture firm as its partners for the undertaking. Construction will start in 2023 for the building to open in 2025.