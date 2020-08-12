New infections slow, hospitalisations stabilise

With 26 new cases of covid-19 recorded on Tuesday, the trend remains downward in Luxembourg.
An additional death brings the total number of victims since the beginning of the epidemic to 122, out of the 7,242 people who have now been affected by the virus in the country.
At the same time, the number of people hospitalised in normal care (41) is up (+7 compared to the previous day). However, the number of people in intensive care fell from 6 to 4.
More than 20 million people have now been officially infected worldwide, and the number of deaths now stands at more than 730,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The two most affected countries are now the United States, with more than 5 million cases and more than 160,000 deaths, and Brazil, with more than 3 million cases and more than 100,000 deaths.