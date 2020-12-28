New Meliá hotel set to open at Cloche d'Or in May 2021

The Meliá hotel chain is set to open a new concept hotel at Cloche d’Or in May 2021.
The “Innside by Meliá” hotel will make it one of some 20 in the portfolio for the brand, which already has hotels across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including in New York City, Zhengzhou, Munich and more. An Amsterdam site is simultaneously in the works, also to open in 2021.
Innside Luxembourg plans to offer 110 rooms, two of which connect with a townhouse. Nine townhouses, over 40m2 each, will span the fourth floor, while four 32m2 studios are also planned for the location.
The site will also feature a restaurant, bar and co-working tables, with a maximum (under normal conditions) seating capacity of 109. The main restaurant will have a buffet station and incorporate live-cooking features for some of the services, while a terrace offers a 40-person seating capacity.
Given the location of Cloche d’Or as a growing business district, special amenities will cater to the local business community. Three conference rooms, ranging from 30 to 85m2 per room, offer a total 145m2 flexible, equipped meeting space.
The restaurant is accessible to the public, for example for business lunches and dinners.
The Innside by Meliá brand says it prides itself on being a collection of lifestyle hotels in vibrant international cities, providing what they call “lifestyles that shift seamlessly between work and play” for modern travellers.
To cater to this, a 76m2 fitness studio, with Technogym equipment and connectivity features, will be located on the ground floor. The hotel brand also has committed itself to the reduction of single-use plastics and offers organic amenities in the rooms, including towels and bed linens.
More information about the Cloche d’Or location is expected to be forthcoming in February 2021.