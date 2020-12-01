New Monoprix in Luxembourg to feature two restaurants

The Monoprix retail chain is set to open a new point of sale in January at the Knuedler, to include two restaurants signed Maison Mazelier, the parent company of Strogoff.
The new Monoprix is scheduled to open 14 January open at Place Guillaume II and will be the second in the city centre, after the one on rue du Fort Bourbon which opened in 2014.
Two restaurants at the site will offer overlook the Knuedler. Le Petit Bohème, to be situated on the ground floor, will offer a continuous choice of brasserie-style dishes for visitors to enjoy in the dining room or on a large terrace (once the parking work is completed), while the second floor Le Homard Bleu will offer lobster in "street food" style for lunch and dinner.
These two establishments are part of Maison Mazelier, the group behind the Strogoff restaurant on Place de Paris--which in summer launched the Homard Bleu concept--but also Korpanoff located in Paris.
One foot in Paris and another in Luxembourg: this is exactly the approach of Eliran Hagège and Eric Amiel, the duo behind Monoprix in the grand duchy.
The two franchisees currently have six locations in Luxembourg, including two Naturalia and three Monop'. They employ about 100 individuals, who should soon be joined by about 60 new colleagues.
Four storeys of commercial space
However, in addition to the two restaurants, the new Monoprix remains a supermarket focused not only on decoration, fashion and beauty, but also on food. This location represents the "third largest store in terms of surface in the Ville Haute," the retailer says.
Located on the site of the former C&A store, the 2,500 m2 project is supposed to offer some 30,000 different references.
The ground floor will include a showroom space dedicated to housing and decoration, as well as a snack corner. On the lower level, a food court with a wine cellar and catering area is planned. The first floor should feature fashion and beauty items, whereas the second level will focus on children, stationery and accessories.
Finally, Monoprix announces door-to-door shopping services as well as an online reservation for pick-up to facilitate shopping.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.