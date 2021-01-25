New parliament petitions site now in English

Luxembourg’s petitions system has had a makeover, with the launch of a dedicated, user-friendly, mobile site accessible in English, among other languages.
The petitiounen.lu website was unveiled by parliament on Monday, as part of efforts to widen citizen access to public and ordinary petitions.
Previously, petitions were hosted on part of the parliament website, with explanations in French, Luxembourgish and German only.
During Monday’s presentation, petitions commission president Nancy Arendt (CSV) said the site was a work in progress and would be further adapted over time based on user feedback.
While the site is accessible in Luxembourgish, German, French and English, petitions can only be submitted in the country’s three national languages.
As a reminder, anyone may sign or submit a petition, provided they are aged 15 or over and have a valid Luxembourg social security number.
If the petitions garner 4,500 signatures or more before they are closed for signing, Luxembourg MPs will debate the subject in parliament.