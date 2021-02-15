10 things to do this week

09.02 - 16.02 2021
Join US post-election chat

10.02.2021

Organised by the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce (LACC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg (AMCHAM), this webinar will see Luxembourg ambassador to the US Gaston Stronck, pictu...

New photos mark royal 40th wedding anniversary

News Picture of the day 15.02.2021

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day.

Photo: Maison du Grand-Duc / Sophie Margue

To mark the occasion, the royal household has issued new photos taken by Sophie Margue, and the couple also shared their joy via Twitter.

The then Crown Prince Henri met the Cuban-born Maria Teresa Mestre while studying in Geneva. They were married in a civil ceremony on 4 February 1981. A church service followed at Notre Dame cathedral in Luxembourg City on 14 February, after which the couple greeted crowds of well-wishers from the balcony of the grand ducal palace.

The first of their five children, Crown Prince Guillaume, was born in November the same year. Guillaume was followed by Prince Félix in 1984, Prince Louis in 1986, Princess Alexandra in 1991 (she celebrates her 30th birthday on 16 February), and Prince Sébastien, who was born in 1992. The couple also have five grandchildren to date.

