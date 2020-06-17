New pricing & map offer solar boost

Luxembourg has adapted its pricing scheme for photovoltaic installations above 30kW and released a solar map as part of a push to boost renewable energy.
According to a press release issued by the energy ministry on Wednesday, the new pricing scheme for installations generating 30-200 kW should broaden access to solar energy, for farmers, SMEs and owners of storage buildings. Large projects, generating over 200kW and up to 5MW, will still be subject to calls for tender.
The statement also presented a solar cadastre, an online map, currently available in French, showing the potential solar exposure of different locations in Luxembourg.
Developed with Myenergy, the national solar cadastre makes it easy to identify roofs potentially suitable for solar panels and estimate the energy potential of a possible photovoltaic installation, but also on the financial profitability of the installation.
According to the ministry, photovoltaic panels generated 150MW in 2019, meeting the electricity needs of 100,000 people.
A call for tender for larger installations resulted in 20 projects being selected in April 2020. These are expected to generate 30.78MW, providing for the needs of 8,800 households. The panels are expected to be operational by the end of 2021.
The ministry said Luxembourg ranks seventh in Europe for photovoltaic capacity per inhabitant.
For more information on photovoltaic pricing, visit www.myenergy.lu or call 8002-1190.