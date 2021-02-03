New prize rewards communes on gender equality

The government on Wednesday handed out the first edition of a new award aimed at promoting gender equality initiatives in Luxembourg’s communes.
“Equality between women and men is a fundamental value of our society and communes are a key player in realising goals at local level,” said Taina Boffering, minister of equality between women and men.
Steinfort, Mertert and Clervaux in 2020 launched a pilot project supported by the ministry to analyse the state of gender equality in their communes and use the data to shape policy measures.
The agreement signed by the three communes should eventually result in a local action plan to better coordinate efforts but also create measurable goals with long-term effects. “It is this structured and progressive approach the ministry particularly wishes to encourage,” a statement said.
Three men were at hand to accept the awards: Steinfort alderman Sammy Wagner, and the mayors of Mertert and Clervaux, Jérôme Laurent and Emile Eicher.