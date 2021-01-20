New study examines covid's impact across the sexes

Researchers in Luxembourg are examining how the pandemic and its economic impact are affecting men and women differently through an in-depth research project.
The equal opportunities ministry announced the joint Liser project on Wednesday saying the crisis has impacted a number of areas of our daily lives, including health, crisis management, employment public life, childcare, education, domestic tasks and family relations.
“In terms of gender equality, the question is how these radical changes in daily life have influenced equality between women and men. And how would the pandemic challenge the gains in gender equality achieved in recent decades?” it outlined.
Specifically, the project will focus on differences between women and men related to the health aspects directly related to:
- the impact of the measures introduced by the Luxembourg government following the first lockdown in March 2020;
- the impact of the crisis on women and men on unemployment and financial resources;
- the use of telework by women and men, as well as gender differences in the use of time in the context of home education and in the performance of domestic tasks;
- the differences in the attitude towards the crisis in general and the measures to contain the pandemic in particular, such as the so-called "barrier gestures" (safety precautions).
The results are of the research will be published at the end of 2021 and forms part of Luxembourg’s national action plan for equality between women and men, adopted by the government in June 2020.