New subsidy to support youth professional training

Luxembourg’s education ministry announced on Tuesday new measures to support companies in a bid to help young people receive training and transition into their careers.
In agreement with the ministry of labour and the tripartite coordination committee, the education ministry has committed to providing direct aid to companies that train young people.
The one-time, lump-sum subsidy--ranging from €1,500 to €5,000, based on certain criteria—can be granted to certain training organisations. Eligible organisations interested in seeking such support are required to submit a written request to the ministry by latest 15 July 2021 and include supporting documents.
More information, including criteria for eligibility and documents required at the time of request, may be found on the education ministry website.