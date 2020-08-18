10 things to do this week

18.08 - 25.08 2020
1

See exciting talent

19.08.2020

Delano has been championing Francis of Delirium since the release of debut single “Quit Fucking Around”. This week there are two chances to see the duo perform live.

New subsidy to support youth professional training

News Business 18.08.2020 Delano staff
The one-time subsidy is aimed at guaranteeing professional training for youth and support them as they transition to the workplace

The one-time subsidy is aimed at guaranteeing professional training for youth and support them as they transition to the workplace

Photo: Shutterstock

Luxembourg’s education ministry announced on Tuesday new measures to support companies in a bid to help young people receive training and transition into their careers. 

In agreement with the ministry of labour and the tripartite coordination committee, the education ministry has committed to providing direct aid to companies that train young people. 

The one-time, lump-sum subsidy--ranging from €1,500 to €5,000, based on certain criteria—can be granted to certain training organisations. Eligible organisations interested in seeking such support are required to submit a written request to the ministry by latest 15 July 2021 and include supporting documents. 

More information, including criteria for eligibility and documents required at the time of request, may be found on the education ministry website.  