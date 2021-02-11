New tracks from FoD and Fernanda Stange

Organised by the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce (LACC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg (AMCHAM), this webinar will see Luxembourg ambassador to the US Gaston Stronck, pictu...
Fernanda Stange on stage. The singer-songwriter has just released her debut solo single.
Photo: Not Dead Report
The rise and rise of Francis of Delirium continues with ‘Let It All Go’, while Stange releases her first solo song, ‘My Perfect Crime’.
The first single from Fernanda Stange as a solo artist, ‘My Perfect Crime’, begins as a slice of acoustic folk-pop, then introduces synths and even French horn into a rousing chorus of “Where are you now, my perfect crime?”
Stange, who is a naturalised Luxembourger but was born in Portugal to Brazilian parents, recorded the song with producer and musician Tom Gatti at Unison Studios. She describes herself as a “citizen of the world”, whose songs “speak of everything, from personal stories to the love of neighbour and her thirst for life.”
Meanwhile, Jana Bahrich, still just 19, has released another cracking song as Francis of Delirium. ‘Let It All Go’ is the second single from the upcoming Wading EP. She even shot, edited and directed the accompanying clay-motion video.
‘Let It All Go’ has garnered acclaim from The Line of Best Fit, which compared Bahrich’s “grunge-infused poeticism” to the likes of The Breeders. According to Bahrich, the song “imagines me on a night out, drunk and babbling on about how sad I am. Nobody wants to be around that person.”
