New tracks from FoD and Fernanda Stange

News Lifestyle 11.02.2021 Duncan Roberts
The rise and rise of Francis of Delirium continues with ‘Let It All Go’, while Stange releases her first solo song, ‘My Perfect Crime’.

The first single from Fernanda Stange as a solo artist, ‘My Perfect Crime’, begins as a slice of acoustic folk-pop, then introduces synths and even French horn into a rousing chorus of “Where are you now, my perfect crime?”

Stange, who is a naturalised Luxembourger but was born in Portugal to Brazilian parents, recorded the song with producer and musician Tom Gatti at Unison Studios. She describes herself as a “citizen of the world”, whose songs “speak of everything, from personal stories to the love of neighbour and her thirst for life.”

The song is available on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Jana Bahrich, still just 19, has released another cracking song as Francis of Delirium. ‘Let It All Go’ is the second single from the upcoming Wading EP. She even shot, edited and directed the accompanying clay-motion video.

‘Let It All Go’ has garnered acclaim from The Line of Best Fit, which compared Bahrich’s “grunge-infused poeticism” to the likes of The Breeders. According to Bahrich, the song “imagines me on a night out, drunk and babbling on about how sad I am. Nobody wants to be around that person.”

