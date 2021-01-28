New training to counter domestic violence

Luxembourg’s ministry of equality between women and men (MEGA) and non-profit Inter-Actions have signed an agreement to develop training in the fight against domestic violence.
Protecting victims is not enough--and it’s on this basis that managers of Inter-Actions decided to create a new training course for perpetrators of domestic violence called "Ee Schrëtt géint Gewalt" (roughly translated as “A step against violence”).
It’s an initiative welcomed by minister Taina Bofferding (LSAP) who says that “alongside the protection of victims, awareness-raising and prevention campaigns, work with the perpetrators is an essential pillar in the fight against domestic violence.”
This training will be developed in partnership with MEGA, in consultation with other actors in the field, in particular the Riicht Eraus, which remains the main approved service (in accordance with the law of 8 September 2003 on domestic violence) dealing with adult perpetrators of domestic violence. It’s a question of finding synergies and ensuring networking, thus allowing the exchange of know-how and expertise.
The training will last 80 hours, parsed out according to the needs and profiles of the authors over some 10 weeks.
In 2019, police intervened 849 times in response to domestic violence and recorded 1,337 victims, 63.3% of whom were women. The site violence.lu provides help in cases of domestic violence.
