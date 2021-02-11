Newsmakers podcast: The femtech & sexual wellness revolution

Women and sex was and remains a taboo in some circles. Having been raised in a progressive French family, entrepreneur Julie Leclercq said she would get frustrated when female friends refused to discuss topics related to sexual health.
It wasn’t until she moved to San Francisco that she discovered like-minded women, many of whom are driving a revolution in products, services and technology that better meet the needs of women. There, she learned that just 4% of R&D funding in healthcare goes to female-focused research and 13% of CEOs in the healthcare industry are female.
“If services and products in the industry are created by men, there’s no representative, so they don’t know how to tackle female specific needs,” Julie said, adding: “When you know 80% of healthcare spending today is done by women, there’s clearly a missed opportunity here.”
Julie’s research led her to co-found Bloomi, a market place for clean hygiene period and sex products.
In this podcast, the businesswoman talks about pornography for women, the lack of R&D investment in women’s bodies and shares her top picks for femtech, women's wellness and intimate care companies and products to look out for.