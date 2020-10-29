Newsmakers podcast: Guy Entringer and the affordable village

Finding affordable, good quality housing in Luxembourg is getting harder as house prices grow out of step with salaries.
The Housing Observatory recently reported a 15% annual increase in house prices in Luxembourg. While it is becoming increasingly harder for single income households to afford rents.
For the last 100 years, the National Low-Cost Housing Administration (Société nationale des habitations à bon marché) has been constructing and promoting social and affordable housing.
Its latest project, an entire village called Elmen in the west of Luxembourg, is its biggest yet. SNHBM director Guy Entringer has worked on the project since the start. In this podcast, he outlines the village’s unusual characteristics and examines the barriers to creating affordable housing in Luxembourg.