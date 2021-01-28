10 things to do this week

26.01 - 02.02 2021
1

Join breakfast talk

02.02.2021

Philipp von Restorff, depuity CEO of Luxembourg For Finance, is the guest speaker at the first Delano Breakfast Talk of 2021.

Newsmakers podcast: The hospital troubleshooters

News Business 28.01.2021 Jess Bauldry
Romain Labé, supply chain manager at Santé Services, talks about the game-changing  technologies his team is developing for the Robert Schuman Hospitals group

At the start of the pandemic, countries scrambled to get hold of masks and other personal protective equipment by any means possible. As supplies from abroad became unreliable and the quality questionable, a hospital group in Luxembourg came up with a plan.

In this Newsmakers podcast, Jess Bauldry interviewed Romain Labé of Santé Services, an offshoot of the Robert Schuman Hospitals group in Luxembourg.

He explains how his unit is working with local innovators to find solutions to PPE shortages and other challenges facing the hospital and its staff.

