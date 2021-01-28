Newsmakers podcast: The hospital troubleshooters

At the start of the pandemic, countries scrambled to get hold of masks and other personal protective equipment by any means possible. As supplies from abroad became unreliable and the quality questionable, a hospital group in Luxembourg came up with a plan.
In this Newsmakers podcast, Jess Bauldry interviewed Romain Labé of Santé Services, an offshoot of the Robert Schuman Hospitals group in Luxembourg.
He explains how his unit is working with local innovators to find solutions to PPE shortages and other challenges facing the hospital and its staff.