Newsmakers podcast: Where is bitcoin taking us?

For a currency that you will never be able to hold in your hand like euros, dollars or sterling, bitcoin feels ubiquitous.
Tesla founder Elon Musk bought $1.5b of bitcoin in January 2021 and its value continues to rocket.
In recent years it has undergone an image transformation, from the cryptocurrency that fuels crime to a store of value assets.
“80% of institutional investors found something appealing about this new digital asset class. 36% are already invested. I would suggest this is why it’s soaring," says Dr James Mulli, dean of the European Business University of Luxembourg. In this podcast, Mulli examines the volatile journey that bitcoin has travelled, and how its story has overshadowed that of blockchain, the groundbreaking technology underpinning cryptocurrencies.
“Within five years, we will see some incredible changes,” Mulli says.