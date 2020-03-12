Newsreader Mark Weedon has died

Mark Weedon, the long-time Ara City Radio news presenter, has passed away.
He died on Wednesday morning after battling leukaemia since November, the station said.
Ara City Radio stated on its Facebook page:
“An Oxford University language graduate who in the late 80s found his way to the City of London, Mark first had a successful career in the financial industry. Then in the mid 2000s when he moved to Luxembourg to join his wife, he decided music and current affairs where his first love, and joined ARA City Radio in order to pursue these passions. Mark was a director of City Radio Productions and a key member of the team, in particular the Breakfast show, where his witty and often insightful take on life has kept listeners amused for over 12 years. The ACR team is heartbroken at this loss, and encourages everyone in good health between the age of 18 and 40 years to still register as a stem cell donor, despite the fact that Mark was unable to benefit from this treatment.”
The station is campaigning for stem cell donor registrations via the Plooschter Projet.